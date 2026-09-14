Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi has cast doubt over whether his English forward Ollie Watkins can feature against Qatar's Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Saudi side host Al-Gharafa tomorrow, Tuesday, at Kingdom Arena in the first round of the Asian tournament's league phase.

Alongside Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Inzaghi faced the media today, Monday, to preview the game. He stressed how much the competition means to his squad, in comments reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat".

The Italian coach said: "This is a big tournament and dear to our hearts, and in today's training we are aiming to prepare well to play our first match in it."

He added: "We know Al-Gharafa well, we faced them last year, and they have almost the same coach and players, they have fast forwards, and we will enter the match with full ferocity."

He continued: "We think about each match on its own, and tomorrow is our first match in the tournament, we came out of the meeting with Al-Taawoun 48 hours ago, and we will aim to win the match."

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He went on: "The players are used to the pressure, we played 3 consecutive matches, and despite that we are still top of the league table."

He elaborated: "We are the best team on both the attacking and defensive fronts (in the Roshn League), and tomorrow we will open a new chapter in the Asian tournament."

On his injured players, Inzaghi said: "(Simon) Bouabre will be available for the match, and we will aim to use all available players in this tournament."

He concluded: "Whether (Ollie) Watkins participates or not will be decided after today's training, while (Crysencio) Summerville and (Gabriel) Martinelli will feature in the game."

Al-Hilal crashed out of the previous AFC Champions League Elite in the quarter-finals, beaten by Qatar's Al-Sadd on penalties. They remain the most decorated side in the tournament's history, with 4 titles.