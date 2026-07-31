Raúl Asencio faces a criminal trial next September on charges of distributing intimate images involving a minor, even after the two alleged victims withdrew their complaints against him. It's a case that hangs over the 23-year-old Real Madrid defender's future, both on and off the pitch.

The Athletic reported on Friday that Asencio faces two charges under Article 197.1.3, paragraphs 2 and 5, of the Spanish Penal Code. The first is for distributing a video without consent, the second for sharing sexually explicit video involving a minor. He will stand trial alongside three of his former teammates from Real Madrid's youth academy.

Judge rejects all defence arguments

On Thursday, the judge overseeing the case threw out every argument the four men's defence lawyers presented during the preliminary hearing before the trial, which is set for 3, 4 and 7 September.

Those lawyers had asked for some evidence to be excluded from the case file, particularly the material obtained when Spanish police seized the defendants' phones, hoping to weaken the case against their clients.

Accusations of obstructing the investigation

In court documents seen by The Athletic, the judge said the seizures "did not require the consent of the owners" of the phones, upholding the legitimacy of the procedures followed.

The judge went further. She added that "all the defendants made backups of their accounts with the aim of deleting the content before their arrest, with a clear intention to obstruct the investigation into the reported events", pointing to possible attempts to conceal evidence.

A trial that threatens the player's future

This all lands at a critical moment for Asencio. He is already struggling on the pitch, and the looming trial piles fresh pressure on a young player trying to establish himself at the Bernabeu.

Both alleged victims may have withdrawn their complaints, but the Spanish public prosecution pressed on with the case anyway. It's a decision that underlines just how serious the charges against the player and his former teammates are.