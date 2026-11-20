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From Juventus to Troyes, via the lower divisions and Spain. Paolo Gozzi Iweru has played in very different footballing environments since coming through every level of Juventus' youth system. Now he is looking to establish himself in Ligue 1, where his technical and physical attributes could take him to a high level.

A left-footed centre-back born in 2001, Italian on his father's side and Nigerian on his mother's, he progressed through every level of Italy's youth teams. He made his Serie A debut with Juventus before getting his first real taste of senior football at Fuenlabrada, Genoa, Pescara and Red Star. His move to Troyes in the summer of 2024 now offers him the chance to make a breakthrough.



Speaking to Calciomercato and Goal, the Italian centre-back reflected on his career and the major differences between French and Italian football.

Let's start with France. You joined Troyes and helped bring the club back to Ligue 1. How have you found your two years there, and how much has the experience helped you grow on and off the pitch?

“I’ve settled in well. The approach to young players is a little different from Italy’s, and the football is slightly more difficult in some respects. There’s a lot of integration here; the country has very high levels of ethnic diversity, so becoming part of the group happened naturally for me too. I also speak French and lived in France for a while, which helped. I’m happy to be here.”

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What sort of environment have you found at Troyes? What has struck you most about the club, the dressing room and the way people experience football in France?

“The atmosphere is positive. When I arrived, the team were coming off a poor season and were at risk of dropping into the French third tier. The club were going through a difficult period, but we managed to recover very well and build something significant that took us back to Ligue 1. Football isn’t experienced here as it is in Italy: fewer people go to the stadium and they feel less strongly about it, but we can do well.”

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Now you can test yourself in Ligue 1, where the intensity and physicality differ from Italy. Has a striker or team particularly impressed you?

“There’s certainly more physicality in France, but also a lot of technical quality and perhaps less emphasis on tactics than in Italy. There’s more space and you have to be ready to play across the whole pitch. In Italy, by contrast, a defender is more protected: you defend as a line rather than individually. So far in Ligue 1, I’ve wanted to face players like Kvaratskhelia, but the opportunity hasn’t come up. Then there’s Doué, Dembélé... they’re all really good. In our dressing room, though, we all speak very highly of Monaco’s Balogun: he’s a powerful, quick striker who’s always dangerous. He’s one of the hardest to face.”

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What kind of defender are you? Do you feel more comfortable at centre-back in a back four or a back three?

“I’ve actually played at full-back at times too, and I can play there, but my natural position is centre-back in a back four. I’ve also played in a back three and I like it: I think I can play well in both systems. I’m a left-footed defender; I like to start moves and look for balls in behind. I probably still need to improve in the air, but I’m working on it here and I feel I’ve developed in that respect. My Italian training has certainly helped me a lot tactically: I know how I need to move and understand the importance of body positioning and movement better than others who grew up here, because in France they work on those things less and in a slightly different way.”

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Is training so different in Italy and France?

“In general, I’ve noticed a difference in the day-to-day work in Italy and France. In Italy, when teams reach a high level, they start working a lot as a unit and less on the individual. Here in France, by contrast, there’s more emphasis on improving each player individually. That’s another reason I’m developing a lot in certain areas, such as my ability to mark opponents and deal with defensive situations.”

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Which defender has inspired you most during your career, and who do you enjoy watching now?

“When I was at Juventus, I really liked Giorgio Chiellini. In the way he defended, both in individual marking and as part of a defensive unit, he was the best of all. Among modern defenders, I like Upamecano, particularly for his ability to start moves and use the ball well.”

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You came through Juventus' youth system after arriving in Turin at a young age. Tell us about that decision and how it changed your life.

“I owe everything to Juventus. They helped me grow from about the age of 10 to 21, teaching me first to be a footballer and then a man. I went to school there, I studied there: it was a fundamental part of my life. Joining Juventus was fairly straightforward. I played a match against them while I was with another small club in Turin, and I did well. They called me the following week, I had a trial and they took me on.”

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You made your first-team debut in Serie A too. What did that feel like?

“Yes, against SPAL. I’d trained with the first team the day before and had a good session. At that point, Juventus had effectively already won the league. Allegri was the manager and the team had to focus on the match against Ajax, which was important for the Champions League. So they called me up, and I was already very surprised because I really didn’t feel I’d be able to play. Then, three hours before the match, Allegri called me into his office and said, ‘I’m going to start you. Do you feel up to it?’ Obviously I said yes, that I did, and then the rest came naturally. I certainly wasn’t expecting it. Those were the longest hours of my life, and I was very anxious. But in the end I said to myself, ‘This is the opportunity of a lifetime,’ and went onto the pitch with conviction. Individually, it went well. I was happy with my performance, even though we lost. Overall, it was a wonderful experience.”

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You spent time in the Juventus Under-23 set-up. Looking back, is it the right step for young players moving from the Primavera to senior football?

“Thinking back to that year, perhaps I wasn’t ready for professional football at that point, individually, and the Under-23s were useful to me. Today, though, seeing what happens in France too, I realise that here you can reach the first team at 17 without too much hesitation. Over the years I’ve understood how much the Under-23s helped me get to know the senior game, but in general perhaps it’s better to learn to deal with that kind of football, even if it means struggling on an immediate loan in Serie B or Serie A and going into it unprepared.”

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After Juventus, you went through Fuenlabrada, Pescara and Red Star before joining Troyes. Would you make the same choices again? Which experience mattered most to your development, and why?

“The most important was Spain. I’d come out of the Under-23s and hadn’t yet played many competitive matches. In Spain I understood the reality of professional football. At Juventus we had everything, whereas Fuenlabrada didn’t have the same facilities or comforts. It was a big adjustment. There I met people whose lives depended on football. You’re a footballer, but you’re not at the top yet: you have to earn everything. At Juventus they told us we were lucky because we were used to always having things at the highest level. In Spain I understood what those words meant.”

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How is your season at Troyes going? You had a serious injury last year. What are your goals, both personally and for the team?

“Yes, last year I started the season by playing in all of the first 15 matches, then I was out with a fractured foot. I had a few other minor problems, which can happen when you come back from that kind of injury, but I’m physically well now. My personal goal is to establish myself at Troyes: I have an excellent opportunity and I want to make the most of it. The team’s goal is to avoid relegation without having to go through the play-offs. Then, if the opportunity arises, we’ll try to dream of something more.”

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You represented Italy from Under-17 to Under-19 level and reached the European Under-17 Championship final. Do you still dream of playing for the senior national team? Have you heard from Mancini or his staff in recent months? If Nigeria called before Italy, do you know what you would do?

“First and foremost, my aim is to earn an important place here at Troyes so that I deserve a national-team call-up. I think I have what it takes. As for the choice, I’ve always told myself that I’ll be available to the first national team that puts its full faith in me. My mother is Nigerian and we often went to Nigeria when I was little, so I have a connection to that country too, but today I owe everything to Italy. My mum eventually became Italian too, so if I can do well here at Troyes, why not? I want to reach a point where I can compete for that opportunity, and I’m convinced I’ll soon be in the Italy set-up.”