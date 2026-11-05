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크리스티아누 호날두 (Cristiano Ronaldo)Getty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

International retirement thwarts a historic dream for Cristiano with Portugal

Portugal vs Denmark
Portugal
Denmark
UEFA Nations League A
Al Hazem vs Al Nassr FC
Al Hazem
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Denmark
Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr's only way

Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football on Thursday has shattered one of the Al-Nassr star's cherished dreams with Portugal.

The Portugal captain announced his retirement from the international game in stunning fashion, having previously insisted he wanted to carry on. In doing so, he follows his historic rival Lionel Messi, who called time roughly a month earlier.

Back in September, Ronaldo faced the media ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash with Wales and vowed to keep going in pursuit of two fresh milestones.

"My goal is to score the 1,000th goal of my career and to be crowned with the UEFA Nations League title," Ronaldo said.

Next matches
ALH

ALH

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

ALN

ALN

POR

POR

UEFA Nations League A

14 Nov 2026

DEN

DEN

Asked which shirt he hoped to score that 1,000th goal in, he made no secret of his dream: to reach the landmark with Portugal.

That dream is gone. Following his international retirement, Ronaldo can now only reach the 1,000-goal mark in an Al-Nassr shirt.

 

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