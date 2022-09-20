International friendlies: Fixtures, match times, which African teams are playing?

GOAL brings to you how African countries will utilise their international windows for African countries. Mark your calendar

With leagues across the world on a break, international football takes centre stage as over 20 African countries will be in action.

Top on this list are Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Morocco who are preparing for the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar.

For others like Nigeria, South Africa and Algeria, they will also be involved in friendlies with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches looming.

Below are some of the heavyweight pairings involving African countries.

TOP PICKS

Brazil vs Ghana

The Blacks Stars square up against the five-time World Cup winners as they commence their preparations for Qatar 2022.

Zoned against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H, it is understandable why Otto Addo’s men are taking on a team as good as A Selecao.

The fixture billed for Stade Oceane in Le Havre will see the West Africans try debutants Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey in action against the star-studded Tite squad.



Gettyimages

Morocco vs Chile

The Atlas Lions face the Chileans with a new manager in charge, Walid Regragui.

Regragui,46, led Wydad AC to Champions League glory last season and he was named as the replacement for Vahid Halilhodzic who was shown the way out recently.

For Chile, this fixture marks an opportunity for them to end their five-game losing streak.



Getty Images

Algeria vs Nigeria

The Super Eagles face the Desert Foxes in a repeat of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final staged in Egypt.

Though both teams failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup, the fixture is a good test for Nigeria and Algeria as they continue to build a team worthy of qualifying for the next Afcon.

Jose Peseiro’s men face the North Africans without key players like Sadiq Umar, Victor Osimhen, Ahmed Musa, Emmanuel Dennis, Henry Onyekuru and Leon Balogun due to contrasting injury worries, nonetheless, the Portuguese tactician is expected to try fresh legs in action.

AFRICAN FRIENDLIES IN FULL