International friendlies: Fixtures, match times, which African teams are playing?

Michael Madyira
While 10 Caf teams are involved in brutal battles to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, others have friendly matches lined up

With the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying stage looming, several African teams are playing international friendly games.

Sides participating in friendlies are those whose 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification bid ended early.

Headlining those teams are continental heavyweights Ivory Coast whose quest to book a place in Qatar was crushed by Cameroon.

Also after failing to impress at the Afcon finals, they are back to gather themselves up as they start preparing to host the continent’s biennial competition next year.

GOAL takes you through all you need to know about the friendlies between Friday and Monday.

Fixture

Date

Time

Uganda vs Tajikistan

March 25

12.30hrs (SAST)

Comoros vs Ethiopia

March 25

16.00hrs (SAST)

Liechtenstein vs Cape Verde

March 25

18.00hrs (SAST)

South Africa vs Guinea

March 25

19.00hrs (SAST)

Zambia vs Congo

March 25

19.00hrs (SAST)

France vs Ivory Coast

March 25

22.15hrs (SAST)

Sudan vs Central African Republic

March 26

15.00hrs (SAST)

Guinea-Bissau vs Angola

March 26

18.00hrs (SAST)

Tanzania vs Botswana

March 26

18.00hrs (SAST)

Bahrain vs Burundi

March 26

18.00hrs (SAST)

Niger vs Libya

March 26

18.00hrs (SAST)

Mauritania vs Mozambique

March 26

21.00hrs (SAST)

Liberia vs Sierra Leone

March 27

14.00hrs (SAST)

Cape Verde vs San Marino

March 28

18.00hrs (SAST)

Top picks

France vs Ivory Coast

The Elephants face current world champions France at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

This is part of preparing for their long-term goal to clinch the Afcon title on home soil in 2023.

Familiar faces like Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe, Sebastien Haller and Max-Alain Gradel feature in the Ivory Coast squad.

South Africa vs Guinea

South Africa meet Guinea at Guldensporenstadion in Kortrijk in their first assignment since failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2022.

The West Africans are very competitive opponents and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos would need to fine-tune his squad for challenging fixtures in future.

Guinea are back in action after an early exit from the Afcon finals in Cameroon.

All information is accurate at the time of publication.