With an opening offer, Borussia are said to have caused great annoyance in Cologne. Last week's bid was reportedly well short of the overall package of €50 million that is said to be required. Even so, reports recently claimed that there is great optimism at BVB that the deal will be completed in the coming days.

That would matter from Borussia's point of view too, according to another report by Bild . Internally, FC's bosses have reportedly agreed that even the requested €50 million would eventually no longer be enough if the move drags on until shortly before the end of the transfer window.

By then, it would be far harder for the Cologne club to find a replacement before the window shuts. "It is always also a question of time: if your coffers are only filled two days before the transfer deadline, then at that moment it is also worth nothing," explained Cologne squad planner Tim Steidten. On top of that, if Cologne do identify a suitable replacement, they would also have to pay a higher fee because the selling club would know about their new financial possibilities.

Steidten also made it clear that Cologne do not feel any pressure to act themselves: "We are absolutely relaxed about it. Said is a player of 1. FC Cologne and he feels very comfortable - and we feel just as comfortable with Said, so at the moment there is absolutely no reason to talk about anything else."

Agreement already for weeks? El Mala set for huge salary jump

El Mala himself is now said not only to have already held talks with BVB, but according to Cologne's Express to have had an agreement in place behind the scenes with the decision-makers for weeks.

His mother Sabrina El Mala, who is said to have let the move to Brentford collapse because of the lack of Champions League prospects, is also said to be in close contact with Dortmund's senior leadership.

According to rumours, all parties have already agreed the exact contract details as well. The 19-year-old would therefore receive a five-year deal at the Black and Yellows. In his first season, the left winger is then allegedly in line for a salary of €5.5 million, which could rise to €8.5 million over time.

Getty Images

BVB, news: Kessler leaves door open for El Mala transfer

Despite all the fuss around him, El Mala has shown no sign of it on the training ground, as sporting managing director Thomas Kessler emphasised in an interview with Kicker : "He works very professionally every day, fully applies himself and for us is a player with extraordinary potential."

Given that potential, Kessler said it is hardly surprising "that other clubs are interested in such a player and speculate about it". What matters to the FC boss, however, is this: "The situation is unchanged. Said is our player and has a long-term contract." He now wants to focus on "what lies ahead of us, and we are pleased that Said is an important part of our team".

At the same time, though, Kessler deliberately left the door open for a transfer in the conversation: "As a matter of principle, the following applies: we always make decisions in the interests of 1. FC Cologne. If at some point a moment comes when both the sporting and the financial conditions are absolutely convincing, then of course we would deal with it." According to him, that moment has not yet come.