Ayase Ueda is attracting interest from Ipswich Town, FR12 reports, citing English sources. The Japanese player can leave Feyenoord if the right offer arrives.

Ueda finished last season as the Eredivisie's top scorer, but interest has so far been slow to build. Ipswich could change that, with the promoted side looking for an experienced striker.

According to those English sources, Ueda fits the bill. The 27-year-old is under contract with Feyenoord until mid-2028, but the Rotterdam club are willing to cooperate with a departure. The signing of Nacho Ferri has already cleared the path for Ueda to move on.

Ipswich have yet to submit an official bid to director of football Dévy Rigaux, though that could change soon. Transfermarkt believe Ueda would currently cost twenty million euros.

There, Ueda would compete with, among others, Chuba Akpom. The striker joined on loan from Ajax last season and, after promotion to the Premier League, the obligatory purchase option was activated. Manager Gary O’Neil has already said he is satisfied with Akpom. Ipswich also signed Emersonn earlier this summer as a new striker.

During the past Eredivisie season, Ueda caught the eye not only of clubs abroad but also at the World Cup. He played all four matches for Japan and scored twice.

In Suffolk, Ueda could form a fine partnership with Daizen Maeda. The Japanese left winger joined from Celtic for just under €10 million.