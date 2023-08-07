Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Thabiso Kutumela is expected to leave the club in the current transfer window.

Mokwena speaks out about Kutumela's future

The player has been reduced to a spectator

He has a number of years left on his contract

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns boasts of arguably the most gifted squad in the Premier Soccer League and while its quality is remarkable, the quantity of Rhulani Mokwena's team means some players will be left out in the cold.

One such player is Thabiso Kutumela, who had little involvement last season having played nine games across all competitions.

Kutumela joined Sundowns in July 2021 and has failed to break into the team after his arrival from Maritzburg. the former Orlando Pirate star signed a five-year deal in July 2021 meaning he won't necessarily come cheap for those interested in him.

His Downs mentor, Mokwena, has revealed that there are suitors for the former Orlando Pirates attacker but he is treating the 30-year-old's potential move as a delicacy.

WHAT WAS SAID: "This is a very difficult time in the season because I have to protect my integrity and the integrity of the club because when I speak, I speak on behalf of the club.

"I cannot mislead or misinform, not just the media because the media has the responsibility to inform the public and our supporters because they want to know. But I also have to manage the situation because transfers are very delicate.

"It is a delicate situation in the sense that it has to be the player, it has to be the club and the interested party and with Kutumela, there is interest but we have to wait because it has to make sense for the tripartite.

It has to make sense for the player, he has to be happy, the mother club has to be happy and of course, it has to make sense for the interested party, so you have to be patient with regard to transfers of any players that are still here," Mokwena told members of the media at the back of Sundowns' 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A source trusted by this publication has mentioned that AmaZulu are keen on the services of Kutumela as they showed interest two years ago before he chose Downs.

"If you remember before he went to Sundowns, AmaZulu wanted him and even though it hurt to see him choose Sundowns, the chairman (Sandile Zungu) does not hold any grudges and he still holds the player highly," the source told GOAL.

WHAT'S NEXT: Meanwhile, Moroka Swallows cannot be discounted following the arrival of Steve Komphela as a head coach. Komphela and Kutumela are known to share a good relationship. Chances are that Kutumela might find himself in the nest.