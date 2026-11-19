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Inter are scouting a defender for the future.

After the departures of Dutchman Stefan de Vrij (to Panathinaikos in Greece) and Italian Francesco Acerbi (still without a club), Inter signed Englishman John Stones on a free transfer from Manchester City last summer. His contract runs until June 2028 and pays him a net €4 million a year.

The former Everton player, born in 1994, has recovered from a muscle injury, but doubts remain over his ability to stay fit, so Inter are keeping a close eye on the centre-back market.

La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that Oliver Provstgaard is on Inter's radar.

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The Denmark international, born in 2003, is under contract with Lazio until June 2031 and earns a net salary of around €1 million a year.

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Signed from Vejle Boldklub for €4.5 million in the winter 2025 transfer window, he has since made 40 appearances for Lazio, scoring one goal (in the 3-0 win at the Juventus Stadium on 18 October last year) and picking up seven yellow cards. Standing 194 centimetres tall, he has also made eight appearances for Denmark's senior national team.

Inter can draw on their good relationship with president Claudio Lotito's club. Last summer, goalkeeper Ivan Provedel joined Inter for €3 million, while midfielder Davide Frattesi moved to Lazio on a €5 million loan with an option to buy for a further €10 million plus 50% of any future resale fee.

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Il Quotidiano Nazionale identifies another defensive target for Inter: Finn Jeltsch.

The German centre-back, born in 2006, is under contract with Stuttgart until June 2030, having joined from Nuremberg for €9.5 million in the winter 2025 transfer window. Since then, he has made 63 appearances, registering two assists and eight bookings.

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Germany's new head coach, Jurgen Klopp, has just handed him his senior international debut in Monday night's 5-0 Nations League win over the Netherlands at Berlin's Olympiastadion, bringing him off the bench with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

The same Quotidiano Nazionale reports that Inter are targeting two players for next season whose contracts expire in June 2027: Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (born in 1992, formerly of Roma) and Napoli's Cameroonian midfielder Frank Anguissa (born in 1995).