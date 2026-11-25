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The playmaker takes penalties, too. With Hakan Calhanoglu and Piotr Zielinski injured, Inter faced Atalanta in Bergamo on Sunday evening. Cristian Chivu chose Petar Sucic to replace the Turk in midfield and as penalty taker. Sucic made it 2-4 before Inter were pegged back for a draw.

Chivu is expected to make the same choice tonight at San Siro, where Stuttgart visit for the fifth matchday of the Champions League league phase. The Croatian is favoured over Stankovic to play in front of the defence alongside Barella and Mkhitaryan, who is also ahead of Curtis Jones.

Spence could again get the nod over Diouf, while fellow Englishman Stones looks set for the bench. Lautaro will probably join him there, along with youngsters Bovo and Lavelli, who will therefore be unavailable for Inter Under-23s' rearranged Serie C match away to Audace Cerignola this afternoon.

Also without Bonny, the Italian champions go into this match with six points after wins against Shakhtar and Feyenoord followed defeats to Real Madrid and Bruges. The Germans have seven, but Angelo Stiller is a doubt. Jeltsch, born in 2006 and linked with Inter in the transfer market, will play in defence.

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French referee François Letexier will be assisted by compatriots Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni, with Romain Lissorgue the fourth official. Dutch officials Dennis Higler and Pol van Boekel will be on VAR duty.

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Next matches INT Champions League 15:00 VFB Watch

Predicted line-ups

Inter (3-5-2): Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Spence, Barella, Sucic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Esposito, Thuram. Subs: Provedel, Di Gennaro, Pavard, Stones, Carlos Augusto, Diouf, Jones, Stankovic, Bovo, Luis Henrique, Lautaro, Lavelli. Coach: Chivu.

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Stuttgart (3-4-1-2): Seimen; Jeltsch, Chabot, Hendriks; Leweling, Stiller, Promer, Mittelstadt; Fuhrich; Undav, Demirovic. Subs: Bredlow, Funk, Al-Dakhil, Jaqeuz, Spalt, Karazor, Malanga, Pejcinovic, Nartey, Tomas, Assignon, El Khannouss. Coach: Hoeness.