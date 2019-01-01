Inter released from FFP settlement agreement

The UEFA Club Financial Control Body has announced the Serie A side Besiktas and Astana have been released from their prohibitive sanctions

can register a full squad in Europe next season after meeting the long-standing conditions for their release from a Financial Fair Play (FFP) settlement agreement.

The side "have been considered in compliance" with the demands placed upon them in May 2015, the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) investigatory chamber confirmed on Friday.

The agreement was struck after Inter breached FFP regulations and were punished with heavy fines and limited to a squad of 21 players in the this term, down from the usual 25.

Luciano Spalletti's side failed to reach the knockout rounds as eventual finalists pipped them to second place in Group B.

Inter then dropped to the , only to be eliminated in the last-16 by .

But Spaletti and Inter look to be on track to secure a return to the Champions League next season, as they current sit in third, four points ahead of local rivals Milan in fifth place.

Victory in either of their two remaining games will see Inter make next year's Champions League.

Meanwhile Turkish giants and Kazakhstan Premier League leaders Astana have also achieved the targets imposed in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

"The CFCB investigatory chamber confirmed that FC Astana, Beşiktaş JK and FC Internazionale Milano have been considered in compliance with the overall objective of their agreements, signed in May 2016 for Astana and in May 2015 respectively for the latter two," a UEFA statement read. "Consequently, they have now all exited the settlement regime."

Trabzonspor, however, have been referred to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber after breaching an agreement signed three years ago.

The Turkish team "failed to comply with the break-even requirement during the monitoring period assessed" this season and now could be at risk of being banned from European competitions.

Both Besiktas and Trabzonspor are currently locked into qualification for at least the Europa League next season based on their respective third and fourth place positions in the Turkish Super Lig.

With two games remaining, Besiktas could potentially grab a spot in Champions League qualification stage, if they can erase a four-point gap with Istanbul Basaksehir in second.