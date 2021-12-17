Inter release Eriksen following serious health scare for Danish playmaker at Euro 2020

Serie A champions Inter have agreed to terminate the contract of Christian Eriksen, with the Danish midfielder unable to play competitive football in Italy following a serious health scare at Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old suffered cardiac arrest when representing his country at last summer’s European Championship finals.

He was subsequently fitted with a defibrillator and prevented from competing again in Serie A despite being tied to a deal at San Siro through to 2024.

What has been said?

A statement from Inter on the club’s official website reads: “FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen's contract by mutual consent. The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future.

“Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro – all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history.”

