Inter confirm Conte threats after alerting authorities to letter

The Serie A outfit reportedly received the missive alongside a bullet at their headquarters, though they have indicated it was not sent to their coach

have confirmed that they recieved a letter that contained threats made against head coach Antonio Conte, and that the club has informed the relevant authorities.

The outfit, who currently lie second behind following a five-game unbeaten run, reportedly received the missive alongside a bullet which was delivered to their headquarters in Milan.

In addition, the content of the letter is thought to have included concerning comments made towards ex- supremo Conte, who has helped oversee improved fortunes at San Siro.

The club has however contradicted other reports that suggested their coach recieved the letter personally, indicating that it was sent to no particular individual.

"In relation to the news published today, Antonio Conte has not personally received any threatening letter," Inter announced in a statement.

"Consequently, he did not go in person to file a complaint. It was the club that received a letter and, as per the practice in this kind of situation, proceeded to contact the competent authorities."

Inter are currently awaiting the end of the last international break of 2019 before they resume their domestic campaign with a trip to on November 23.

Save an early October defeat to Juventus, they are yet to lose in Serie A this season - though they have struggled to match that form abroad in the .

Defeats to and , coupled with a surprise draw against Slavia Prague, have left them three points adrift of reaching the round-of-16 with just two more games to go.

A third-place finish at the very least would assure them of football but Conte will be keen to ensure that the club avoid a second successive drop into UEFA's second-tier tournament.

The former national team boss succeeded Luciano Spalletti in charge of Inter ahead of the current campaign and is chasing his fourth Serie A title as a manager, having led Juve to three crowns during his spell in charge in Turin.

In addition, Conte also won Premier League and honours with Chelsea during his two-year tenure at Stamford Bridge, where he finished as runner-up for The Best FIFA Men's Coach in 2017.