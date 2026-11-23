Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

That's 20: Hakan Calhanoglu has been hit and sunk. It isn't Battleship. It's the tally of muscle injuries the Turkish playmaker has suffered since arriving in Italy nearly 10 years ago, in the summer of 2017.

After three muscle injuries in four seasons at AC Milan, the one he suffered away to Atalanta on Sunday evening is muscle injury number 17 for Inter, bringing his total to 200 days out and 39 matches missed in an Inter shirt.

His injury record is getting worse. This is already his second injury following the adductor problem last September, after five per season in each of the previous two campaigns.

A medical update is expected in the coming hours. Calhanoglu will undergo tests to establish the exact extent of the injury, with another problem in the same thigh flexor suspected, and how long his recovery will take.

Advertisement Advertisement

The player, who was born in Germany in 1994, will miss the next Champions League match at San Siro against German side Stuttgart on Wednesday evening. Inter manager Cristian Chivu hopes to have Poland's Piotr Zielinski back. Stuttgart will be without another important midfielder, Angelo Stiller.

Related Topics

Meanwhile, UEFA have appointed French referee François Letexier, assisted by his compatriots Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni. Romain Lissorgue will be the fourth official, with Dutch pair Dennis Higler and Pol van Boekel on VAR.

For Calhanoglu, increasingly frequent injuries are also weighing on talks over a new contract. His current deal expires at the end of this season, in June 2027.

Advertisement

During the international break, Inter officials met the Turkish player's agent and proposed a two-year deal until 2029 on terms below his current salary of €6.5 million net per season. The fixed amount could, however, approach €6 million with the inclusion of several bonuses linked to his individual performances and the team's results. Both sides will now take time to reflect before resuming talks and reaching a final decision, one way or the other, in the first few months of 2027.

More significant than the unconfirmed rumours of interest from Juventus and Como is interest from Turkey, where Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are ready to compete in a transfer-market derby to try to bring Calhanoglu home on a free transfer if he leaves Inter.