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Inter were left with a bitter 4-4 draw in Sunday's late fixture in round 12 of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. At the New Balance Arena, they surrendered a two-goal lead three times against Atalanta before the final equaliser.

Visibly disappointed after the match, Inter manager Cristian Chivu spoke to Dazn about the game.

Three two-goal leads - "There is regret over throwing away three two-goal leads. Regret over what we thought we would do but didn't: manage the game a little. We failed the test of maturity when, at the end, we couldn't manage the lead we had built up.

Carelessness - "We were careless and complacent, and Atalanta, who deserve credit, made things difficult for us."

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Two points given away - "Those are two points given away. We must learn the lesson and move on; we need to maintain a high level of mental focus for the coming matches."

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Goals conceded carelessly - "We need to understand the chances and the moments in a game. Atalanta's second goal came in the same way as the corner just before it, when Pepo made a great save, and then the goal came in the same way. Then there were many things: everyone behind the ball, everyone off the pace. Today we were a bit careless in that respect."

The substitutions - "I felt we were struggling a bit too much on the flanks. Partly through carelessness, partly because we weren't engaging in duels. Crosses were coming in far too easily, and the midfielders weren't getting across to double up. In the end, I asked Markus to help Djed. The intention was to help each other and not leave spaces, because you pay for the slightest mistake."

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Too many goals conceded - "The number of goals conceded is too high for a team with other ambitions. We need to do things again as we did in Rotterdam and against Como. We all need to learn that we must always give our all and not think about conserving energy."