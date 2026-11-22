Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Inter leave Sunday's late fixture in the 12th round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season with a bitter 4-4 draw. At the New Balance Arena against Atalanta, they surrender a two-goal lead three times before conceding the final equaliser.

After the match, a visibly disappointed Inter manager Cristian Chivu spoke to Dazn.

Three two-goal leads - "There is regret over throwing away three two-goal leads. Regret over what we thought we would do but didn’t do: manage the game a little. We failed the test of maturity when, at the end, we couldn’t manage the lead we had built.

Carelessness - "We were careless and complacent, and Atalanta, who deserve credit, caused us problems."

Advertisement Advertisement

Two points given away - "Those are two points given away. We must learn the lesson and move on. We have to keep our mental standards high for the next matches."

Related Topics

Goals conceded through carelessness - "We need to understand the chances and the moments in the game. Atalanta’s second goal came in the same way as the corner before it, when Pepo made a great save, and the goal came in the same way. Then there were many things: everyone behind the ball, everyone off the pace. We were a bit careless in that respect today."

The substitutions - "I felt we were struggling a bit too much on the flanks. Partly through carelessness, partly because we weren’t engaging in duels. Crosses were coming in far too easily; the central midfielders weren’t getting across to double up. In the end, I asked Markus to help Djed. The intention was to help each other and not leave space, because you pay for the slightest mistake."

Advertisement

Too many goals conceded - "The number of goals conceded is too high for a team with other ambitions. We need to do things again as we did in Rotterdam and against Como. We all need to learn that we must always give our all and not think about conserving energy."