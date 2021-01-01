Inter & Atletico Madrid announce intention to walk away from European Super League

Inter and Atletico Madrid have officially announced their intention to walk away from the proposed European Super League.

On Sunday, 12 of Europe's elite clubs were named as founding members of the breakaway project, designed to rival the UEFA Champions League.

Only two days passed before things started to unravel, however, with all six of the Premier League clubs involved pulling out on Tuesday.

What did Inter say?

In a statement released via their official website, Inter confirmed their intention to turn their back on the Super League.

It reads: "FC Internazionale Milano confirm that the Club is no longer part of the Super League project.

"We are always committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion are part of our DNA since our foundation. Our engagement with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change.

"Inter believes that football, like every sector of activity, must have an interest in constantly improving its competitions, to keep on exciting fans of all ages around the world, within a framework of financial sustainability.

"With this vision we look forward to carry on working together with institutions and all stakeholders for the future of the sport we all love."

What did Atletico say?

Diego Simeone's side posted a similar note, stating: "The Atlético de Madrid Board of Directors, meeting this Wednesday morning, has decided to formally communicate to the Superliga and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to finally formalise its adherence to the project.

"Atlético de Madrid made the decision last Monday to join this project in response to circumstances that no longer exist today.

"For the club, harmony is essential between all the groups that make up the rojiblanca family, especially our fans.

"The first team squad and their coach have shown their satisfaction with the club's decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria."

More to follow...