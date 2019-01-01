'Intelligent' Mokwena will bounce back after Orlando Pirates demotion - Zungu

The 27-year-old midfield maestro has reflected on the young tactician's demotion at the Houghton-based side

Former midfielder Bongani Zungu says he was saddened by the news of Rhulani Mokwena's demotion at .

The duo worked together at Masandawana where Mokwena served as the assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane as the Tshwane giants dominated local football.

Mokwena replaced Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic as an interim coach in August 2019, but the Buccaneers struggled under his guidance.

The 34-year-old mentor was demoted back to assistant coach following the arrival of German tactician Josef Zinnbauer last week.

“You know personally I was very sad when I heard the news that he’s no longer the interim coach at Orlando Pirates," Zungu told FarPost.

"But another side of me knowing Rhulani… knowing how he works and knowing him, his work and personality."

Zungu, who is now on the books of French side SC, feels that it is just a learning curve for Mokwena.

"He’s a coach that loves football so much I didn’t panic too much, because I’m still saying Rhulani is a very good coach,” he continued.

“He knows his job, a lot of players can support me on this one. He is the future of South African football."

The Bafana Bafana international revealed that Mokwena is not panicking after being demoted by the Soweto giants.

“For me what happened at Pirates was a learning curve. He’s still young, he’s a very intelligent guy and you know he helped me as a player and some of the players in the ," he said.

“He was born for the game and South African football needs coaches like Rhulani. I told him I wish him all the best and he’s also not panicking he knows himself and he knows what he is capable of doing."

Article continues below

Pirates will look to end the year with a victory when they host Black in a league match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.