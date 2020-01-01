'Intelligent' Kaizer Chiefs’ fans know what is at stake - Middendorp

The experienced manager has urged the Glamour Boys faithful to stand behind his troops

coach Ernst Middendorp has called on the supporters to rally behind the club as they look to end the five-year trophy drought.

Amakhosi are set to face in the Last 16 of the Nedbank Cup and they are also challenging for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The Soweto giants are still licking their wounds after losing to in the league last weekend, but the Glamour Boys’ faithful have called for goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s return to replace Daniel Akpeyi.

“Supporters are very smart. They are aware of it. They know what they went through in the last five years,” Middendorp told the media.

“Everyone should be happy to be in a challenging situation especially being able to go into March (where the team could have potentially done enough) to win the championship, something that they hadn’t experienced over five years.

“Everybody should really be supportive of every moment, it doesn’t matter whether it’s a cup game, away or at home. The fans know exactly what’s at stake, what’s been achieved so far. We have smart and intelligent supporters on Chiefs’ side.”

Meanwhile, the German manager has also shared his thoughts on the likes of who are four points behind Chiefs whilst have 39 points behind his men, expressing no concerns on the pressure calling it rubbish.

“Your discussion about an 11-point (lead) was always rubbish! Sorry, it was always rubbish! A team like was always going to be closer because in September they were games behind,” he added.

“If they won all their games, they weren’t always going to be behind but on the same points. Now if they win the remaining games, they’ll be three-four points behind. I never got carried away, actually.”

In addition, the experienced manager has not indicated who will be in the goalposts this weekend when they visit the Lions of the North as they look to bring silverware since winning the 2014/15 PSL crown.