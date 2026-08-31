Insult to a tennis legend: Djokovic knocked out in the first round of the US Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic crashed out of the US Open in the first round, one of the tournament's biggest shocks, beaten by Argentina's Mariano Navone, the world number 49, in a marathon that lasted 4 hours and 36 minutes and stretched to five sets.

The win was the biggest of Navone's career, a 7-6, 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 scoreline that made him only the second Argentine to knock the Serbian out of a Grand Slam, after compatriot Guillermo Coria in 2005.

Few saw it coming. Djokovic had won 19 consecutive first-round matches on his previous visits to New York, and his record against the game's top stars in the early rounds stood at 37 wins without a single defeat.

Aged 39 and a four-time US Open champion, Djokovic started strongly. Yet Navone gradually turned the tie around, feeding off the drop in the Serbian's physical energy as he once again struggled through a gruelling American summer.

This was not the first warning sign. Djokovic had already fallen in the opening round of the Cincinnati Masters to Argentina's Tiago Agustin Tirante, before the scenario repeated itself in even harsher fashion in New York, dumping him out of a major at the very first hurdle.

"It is unbelievable, and it means so much to me," Navone said afterwards. "Winning in five sets against this veteran is not something that happens every day." He could hardly contain his delight at beating one of the greatest players in history, and on a court where Djokovic has long excelled.

"It is a dream, and now I have to recover, sleep and prepare," the Argentine added, a nod to the physical toll of facing Djokovic.

There was emotion in the goodbye. Djokovic made a point of signing memorabilia for supporters before he left the court, a scene that fuelled speculation this could be his final appearance at the tournament, and perhaps one of his last matches on the courts of Flushing Meadows.

Navone, meanwhile, has little time to savour the biggest win of his career. He faces his next match in two days, against the winner of the clash between Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka and Italy's Matteo Berrettini.