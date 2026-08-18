Real Madrid unveiled Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho as their new manager on Tuesday. The ceremony was an unusual one, held behind closed doors and glimpsed only through a handful of images on the club's official channel.

"I am returning home," Mourinho said as he sat alongside president Florentino Perez and put pen to a contract running until June 2029.

His presentation is Real Madrid's first of the summer, a window in which six players have arrived alongside the coach.

All of them will follow the same script: no fans, no media, just club directors and the players' inner circle in attendance.

Once the ceremony was over, Mourinho spoke briefly to the club's official media. "When I arrived at Real Madrid for the first time, it was like the peak of professional success, and in addition to that, the emotional and personal side, so I think this stage is more special than the first," he said.

He added, as reported by Spanish newspaper "Marca": "I feel that this is a mission, and it goes beyond words. I am here to help everyone improve and to create a culture of work, responsibility and ambition."

"I also have a desire to instil responsibility and honour in working with Real Madrid," he continued.

Mourinho signed off: "The most important thing is to work for Real Madrid, and I want it to be that way for everyone at Valdebebas. What I can say to the fans is that I am one of you, I always have been since my departure."