"Insolence": Bruno Fernandes's behaviour sparks the anger of Manchester United fans

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Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United captain, has sparked widespread controversy among the English club's fans after posting a farewell message to Michael Carrick, hours after the announcement of the manager's sacking, in a move that brought back to the surface previous disagreements between the two sides over tactical choices, and raised questions about the player's stance on the crisis the team is going through.

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According to the French website "Foot Mercato", Fernandes posted a photo of himself with Carrick on his Instagram account alongside a short message: "Thank you for everything, coach".

The post drew criticism from Manchester United fans. Many objected to the timing and felt the captain had fallen short of what was expected of him this season, especially as results and performances slid.

Angry comments poured in. One fan branded the Portuguese's behaviour "insolence", while another tore into his form across the campaign, arguing he was in no position to thank the coach after the way the team had played.

Others questioned the timing too, judging the message inappropriate while the club wrestles with a sporting crisis and prepares for a new chapter at coaching level.

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Previous stances from the captain only sharpened the criticism. He had publicly questioned Carrick's tactical approach after last month's heavy defeat to Como in the Champions League.

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Fernandes hit out at the lack of attacking pressure, arguing that leaving large spaces in front of opponents hands them the chance to grow in confidence and impose their style.

Speaking to "TNT Sports", the midfielder said the decision not to rely on individual pressing came from the coaching staff, and he pointed out that opposing teams were feeding off the spaces left open.

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Pressed on the coach's responsibility, he explained that setting the tactical approach was not his call. Even so, he stressed the need for more courage under pressure and the willingness to risk pressing high up the pitch.

He was not the only one, according to "The Sun". The newspaper reported that several experienced players inside the dressing room were unhappy with the new approach and preferred a return to the system Carrick used during his temporary spell last season, fuelling further controversy over the relationship between players and coaching staff.

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All of this follows Manchester United's decision to part ways with Carrick. A results crisis has dragged the team into the Premier League relegation zone, and preparations are under way for Mauricio Pochettino to take charge.