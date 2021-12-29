Insigne sent MLS transfer warning by former Toronto FC star Giovinco

Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne has been sent a transfer warning by former Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco amid rumours he is set to join the MLS club next summer.

Insigne has spent his entire career to date on Napoli's books, having initially broken into their first team as a teenager in 2010.

However, the 30-year-old, who helped Italy secure their second European Championship crown in the summer, only has six months left on his current contract and Toronto are reportedly trying to secure his services on a free transfer.

What's been said?

Giovinco took the decision to leave Serie A giants Juventus and embark on a new challenge in MLS while in his prime, ultimately enjoying great success with Toronto between 2015 and 2019.

The former Italy international hit 83 goals to become the club's all-time scorer while getting his hands on an MLS Cup and MVP award, but has urged Insigne to think carefully before following in his footsteps.

Asked whether a move to Canada is a good opportunity for his compatriot, Giovinco told Corriere dello Sport: "It depends on what you want. Personally, I felt comfortable on a human level and I found a city where life is easy.

"On a professional level you have to consider disappearing from the radar. I lost the national team, I lost visibility.

"If you are willing to give up on these things, it is an experience that I recommend to everyone."

The 34-year-old, who has been a free agent since leaving Al-Hilal in August, added on the likelihood of a deal being concluded: "Here [in Toronto] they are really sure that it is done. They are waiting for him in March.

"But it seems strange to me because he is the captain of Napoli and I do not think he will give up a team fighting for the title like this."

What is the offer on the table for Insigne?

It has been reported that Toronto are ready to hand Insigne a five-and-a-half-year contract when he becomes a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The MLS outfit want to make the Napoli captain their highest-paid player on an €11 million per year salary, and it is believed he is seriously considering the proposal despite still being highly valued at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Giovinco went on to caution Insigne against buying into an unrealistic dream in Canada, but also admitted that he wouldn't change the way his own career turned out.

"I can say that when I arrived in 2015 I was promised seas and mountains that in reality weren't there," he said. "But I don't want to go into details.

"Above all, I don't regret my choice. In the end, I have more goals and assists than games. It went well, but it didn't help me much."

