Insane speed and a police chase: Pickford admits guilt in a serious incident

Jordan Pickford, the England and Everton goalkeeper, has pleaded guilty to a charge of careless and inconsiderate driving after nearly causing a collision at the wheel of a £200,000 Lamborghini Urus.

Court documents reveal that a Cheshire Police officer spotted Pickford's car in the town of Knutsford on 14 April. It had ignored the stop signs at a junction, forcing two cars to brake suddenly to avoid a crash.

Officer Cecil Ricardo watched the car speed off before giving chase with his emergency lights and siren. He clocked Pickford doing 50 miles per hour on a stretch of road with a 30mph limit.

Pickford eventually pulled over, the court heard, after he appeared to notice the police car on his tail.

The Everton goalkeeper submitted his guilty plea in writing under a special judicial procedure. He has, though, requested a hearing to present mitigating circumstances before sentencing.

A date is now set. Pickford is due before Chester Magistrates' Court on 7 December, where the case will be considered and his sentence determined.

Few goalkeepers in English football carry his profile. Pickford has made 336 appearances for Everton and won 92 caps for England, featuring at the World Cups of 2018, 2022 and 2026. He also guarded the Three Lions' goal in the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024.