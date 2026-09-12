Go Ahead Eagles and FC Groningen shared the points on Saturday evening. The home side deservedly levelled late on through top scorer Søren Tengstedt, but Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson then squandered a huge chance to win it. It finished 1-1.

Groningen took the lead at De Adelaarshorst in entertaining fashion, and somewhat against the run of play. Brynjólfur Willumsson smashed one in from the edge of the box and saw his effort fly past goalkeeper Kjetil Haug into the net: 0-1.

That left Go Ahead chasing the game as Groningen dropped deeper and deeper. Tengstedt looked the biggest threat for the home side and thought he had equalised with a delicate lob, only for Etienne Vaessen to pull off an excellent save.

After the break, Joseph Oosting's side turned up the pressure again, creating chances for Thibo Baeten and Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson. Groningen still held out for a long time.

Then, in the 82nd minute, Go Ahead finally got what they deserved. Tengstedt finished off a fine move through the middle and hammered the ball past Vaessen: 1-1. It was already Tengstedt's fifth goal of the season, making him the current top scorer in the Eredivisie.

Still, Go Ahead were not content with a point. They threw everything forward in search of a winner and seemed to have found it through Sigurdarson. The striker had 2-1 at his feet, but somehow slid the ball wide in front of an open goal.

Both sides therefore had to settle for a point. Go Ahead, however, will be left with a sour taste, while Groningen simply had no more to give.