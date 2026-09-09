A sickening moment for BVB and Karetsas. The Greek winger suddenly sat down on the turf after 23 minutes at Signal Iduna Park, with no contact from an opponent. Moments earlier, he had been dribbling as normal and played a pass. He then raised his arm and called for treatment. A little later, paramedics rushed over and the new signing was carried off the pitch in tears to applause from the crowd.

"When the doctors didn’t look at his legs at all and were only focused on his upper body, it sent a shiver down my spine. We wouldn’t wish something like that on anyone. They were really horrible images that we had to see there," explained Dortmund club icon Mats Hummels as a pundit on Prime Video.

Now the Greek will be examined in hospital "to rule everything out in the end. We have to wait and see what the next few days bring," sporting managing director Lars Ricken said after the 3-2 win against the Spaniards. He admitted he had "of course been somewhat shocked. They were circulatory problems out of nowhere. There had been no indication of anything," Ricken said.

Dortmund sporting director Ole Book struck a similar tone. "I went out with him, but at that moment he was not directly able to speak. We obviously hope that it gets better very, very quickly and that it is nothing serious," he said.

Book also said there had been no warning signs. "It came very suddenly. He sat down and was then taken to hospital for further examinations, where he still is now. That obviously dampens the mood considerably."

At the start of the second half, BVB announced that the 18-year-old new signing was "doing well under the circumstances". Coach Niko Kovac had also passed that message on to his team at half-time. "I told my players that everything is fine. They are worried as well," Kovac said.

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Terrible luck: who at BVB is currently injured?

A longer absence for Karetsas would be a major blow for BVB. New signing Giannis Konstantelias had already torn his cruciate ligament on his first Bundesliga appearance against HSV on the opening matchday and will be out for a long time.

Before the transfer window shut, Dortmund moved quickly to bring in Ethan Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal as his replacement. Nwaneri came on for Karetsas on Tuesday. Injuries are also piling up in defence. Kovac had to replace Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can and Filippo Mane for the clash with Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Ramy Bensebaini is still dealing with a rib contusion, although he would not have been eligible to play anyway because of his second yellow-red card from the match at Atalanta Bergamo (1-4) in February.