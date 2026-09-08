A bitter moment for Borussia Dortmund and Karetsas. After 23 minutes at Signal Iduna Park, the Greek winger suddenly sat down on the turf without any contact. Moments earlier, he had completed a routine dribble and played a pass. He then raised his arm and called for treatment.

Earlier, he had missed the final training session because of load management and trained only on his own. A diagnosis is still pending, but the medics quickly brought a stretcher onto the pitch, suggesting it is not "just" a muscular injury.

The 18-year-old was carried down the tunnel on the stretcher. Fans inside the stadium rose to their feet and offered their support with applause. Ethan Nwaneri replaced Karetsas.

Terrible luck: who is currently injured at Borussia Dortmund?

A serious injury to Karetsas would be a major blow for Borussia Dortmund. New signing Giannis Konstantelias had already torn his cruciate ligament on his first Bundesliga appearance against Hamburger SV on the opening matchday and will be out for a long time. Dortmund then signed Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal at short notice before the end of the transfer window as his replacement.

Defensive injury problems are also mounting at Dortmund. Head coach Niko Kovac had to replace Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can and Filippo Mane for the clash against Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Ramy Bensebaini is still dealing with a ribcage bruise, although he would not have been eligible to play anyway because of his yellow-red card in the game at Atalanta Bergamo (1-4) in February.