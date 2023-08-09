Injury-haunted Orlando Pirates attacker Pule unfazed by losing his place due to 'healthy competition'

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Vincent Pule has been sidelined by injuries in recent seasons but welcomes the competition.

Pule is struggling with injury

He last played a competitive match in February

The attacker comments on his fitness situation

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers star has not played any competitive match since February 2023 as he struggles to get himself fit again.

While he has been on the sidelines, Pirates have signed a number of players who have been fighting to impress since the pre-season tour of Spain into the new Premier Soccer League season.

He is not worried by the competition provided by the new signings while he is out nursing his injury although he sounds frustrated as he discusses his fitness situation.

WHAT WAS SAID: “In order for a person to grow, you have to have healthy competition,” Pule told GOAL.

“You push each other and again it's going to help the team for every individual to perform. It is the best, you know. because if you slack you know there’s another person in your place.

“It's been difficult you know. I’ve been struggling with injuries. Compared to the first few seasons, I was fit and able to complete a lot of matches.

“But the previous two seasons, since I had my injury. It’s been difficult. My objective this season is to stay fit. I just hope to be injury-free and everything will fall into place.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having last featured in a competitive match in February, Pule faces a huge task to reclaim his place in the team when he returns to full fitness.

It is a big challenge given the Buccaneers signed a number of players in midfield during the current transfer window. And with coach Jose Riveiro's men currently playing on on top of their game, it might be difficult for Pule to get back into the team.

But Riveiro showed confidence in the attacker when he retained him with a one-year contract extension despite being injured.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULE? It is not yet clear when Pule will return to competitive action but he continues working on his recovery.