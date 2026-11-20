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Arsenal are bracing for a testing trip to St James' Park this weekend as Mikel Arteta manages a squad stretched by significant fitness issues. While one defensive pillar is finally closing in on a much-anticipated return to the fold, the Gunners have been rocked by fresh problems in midfield and attack.

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Midfield setback tempers Saliba fitness boost

Arsenal head into Saturday night's domestic league clash against Newcastle with mixed injury news following the international break. Midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been ruled out for several weeks after sustaining a hamstring problem while representing Spain against England last week, with a subsequent MRI scan confirming the damage.

Meanwhile, talismanic forward Bukayo Saka remains unavailable as he continues his rehabilitation from a quad issue that has already sidelined him for five matches. Despite those absences, Arteta received a timely defensive boost on Friday as defender William Saliba is finally poised to join the matchday squad after recovering from a long-term back injury.

Saliba has yet to make a competitive appearance this campaign, though he successfully stepped up his conditioning by featuring in two behind-closed-doors friendlies during the recent break.

Arteta delivers mixed squad update before Newcastle

Speaking to reporters during his pre-match briefing on Friday, Arteta confirmed that Saliba has done enough in training matches to earn a place in his plans for the trip north.

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"[Saliba] is ready, he’s in a good position. He played two games, he did really well," the Gunners boss said.

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However, Arteta struck a far more cautious tone when addressing Zubimendi's condition following his early exit on international duty.

"[Zubimendi] is out," Arteta added. "Unfortunately he has a small issue in his hamstring. The MRI scan showed an issue there, he’s going to be out for a few weeks."

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Saka timeline stretches Gunners' attacking depth

While Saliba's availability strengthens Arsenal's backline, coping without both Zubimendi and Saka simultaneously presents a stern test of the squad's resilience. Saka is not anticipated to return much before Christmas, leaving Arteta without a key attacking figure during a demanding period.

Providing further clarity on the forward's recovery schedule, Arteta explained: "He had another scan. He’s evolving really well, but it looks like it’s going to be an eight-week injury. I think it’s four at the moment so still going to be a while until he’s back with the team."

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Table-topping Arsenal face tricky Newcastle test

Arsenal resume domestic duties sitting top of the table with a five-point cushion over Brighton, making Saturday night's encounter at Newcastle a vital test of their momentum. Protecting that advantage at the summit will require Arteta's stretched squad to adapt quickly away from home.