Injured Pogba to join Man Utd late on Dubai trip

The France midfielder missed Saturday's FA Cup win against Reading but the problem will not rule him out of the club's trip to Dubai

Paul Pogba will link up late with his team-mates for a mid-season training camp in Dubai, Manchester United have confirmed.

Pogba did not travel with the rest of the squad on, who flew out after United's FA Cup third round win at home to Reading a day earlier.

United said in a statement that the France international is still being treated for a "knock" suffered in Wednesday's win at Newcastle United.

"Paul Pogba has not completely recovered from the knock he sustained against Newcastle and stayed back for treatment," the statement said.

"But he will join his Manchester United team-mates in Dubai soon in preparation for the Tottenham game."

Pogba was on the end of a heavy challenge from Jonjo Shelvey as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ran out 2-0 winners at St James' Park.

The challenge from the former Liverpool and Swansea man caused an angry reaction from the World Cup winner, who had to be held back by his team-mates.

United have won all five games since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho and they travel to Wembley next to face Spurs on Sunday.

Pogba has been in fine form since Mourinho's departure, winning United's Player of the Month award for December.

The midfielder has played all four league games since the Norweigan's appointment, and has had a hand in seven goals during those matches.

His showings have drawn many plaudits from pundits and since Mourinho's depature, rumours of Pogba leaving Old Trafford have cooled markedly.

He was, however, missing on Saturday as the Red Devils secured their spot in the fourth round of the cup, thanks to first-half goals from Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku.

Despite progressing to the next stage of the tournament Solkskjaer voiced his dispeasure at the team's showing after the match.