Injured Mamelodi Sundowns forward Affonso back in Uruguay - Ngwevela

The former Atlético Tucumán frontman has returned home as the world battles with the coronavirus

striker Mauricio Affonso has returned home in where he will continue his recovery.

The towering forward has struggled with injuries since he joined Masandawana prior to the start of the current campaign.



Sundowns’ physiotherapist Sakhi Ngwevela has provided an update on Affonso, who picked up an ankle injury earlier this year.



“I last spoke to him this past Monday via WhatsApp and according to him, he’s feeling good and rehabilitation is going well,” said Ngwevela on Daily Sun.



“Owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, his rehabilitation is being done by video footage exchange. Let me add as well that he removed operation stitches on his ankle two weeks ago in Uruguay.

“He’s walking on crutches and his feet is touching the floor. Initially, as the medical team, based on the running smoothly, had projected that he would join us when we returned for pre-season training around July."

Affonso has shown glimpses of what he is capable of as his brace inspired Sundowns to a 2-1 win over in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup final.

The 28-year-old marksman was forced to undergo an operation on his ankle in the first week of last month and Ngwevela is confident that Affonso will join his teammates in training in July.



“This thinking was influenced by the possibility of his physical conditioning being too slow for him to play towards the end of the season,” Ngwevela added.

"There are many things that need to be done on a player before we can say he’s ready to return to play.

"Things like medical tests, physical conditioning, physical tests (joints and muscle flexibility). We still feel he’ll join us in July. We’re very confident.”

The PSL has been indefinitely halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

