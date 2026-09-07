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Injured in the warm-up: a sudden injury rules Yassine Bounou out of the Al-Hilal v Neom match

Al Hilal vs Neom SC
Al Hilal
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
Y. Bounou
Saudi Arabia
Morocco

A major blow

Al-Hilal suffered a surprise blow before their clash with Neom kicked off. Morocco's Yassine Bounou picked up an injury during the warm-up, ruling him out of the starting line-up for Monday evening's meeting between the two sides in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Read also: Who is the biggest beneficiary? The Roshn transfer market smiles on the top four and turns its back on Al-Nassr!

Minutes before kick-off, Al-Hilal officially announced that goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais would come into the starting line-up in place of Bounou, who felt pain in his hamstring during the warm-up. The club have yet to reveal the severity of the injury or how long he faces on the sidelines.

Italy's Simone Inzaghi and his technical staff opted to trust Al-Owais between the posts against Neom. Mohammed Al-Rubaie took a place on the bench to cover for Bounou's absence.

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Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

The timing could hardly be worse for the Moroccan. He had been set to start in the side Inzaghi picked to keep Al-Hilal's strong start in the Roshn Saudi Pro League rolling.

Al-Owais now steps into another game for Al-Hilal, having already featured this season. He brings plenty of experience with both the club and the Saudi national team.

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