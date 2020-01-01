Injured Busakwe ready to defend SA Freestyle Champs title

Gauteng takes on Western Cape in the final of the 2020 Freestyle Championships

South African freestyle football champion Sipho Busakwe is confident he will retain the title as he goes head-on with Emilio Nahamuja in the grand finale of the 2020 South African Freestyle Football Championships, albeit after sustaining an injury.

The virtual event has been ongoing for the past four weeks and has now reached the final where Busakwe will look to defend the title he won last year, facing the same opponent.

"It's been tough for me because I have been carrying injuries from the last-16, the quarter-finals, semi's and even now," Busakwe said.

"My left leg and left arm are injured and that has been limiting my movements, my creativity and impact on what I do.

"But I am confident in the video I have recorded for the finals and I am confident in how I performed.

"I studied my opponent and tried to see where I could beat him.

"My video is made up of a compilation of tricks from all over the country and obviously I add my own dimension and creativity."

Cape Town's Nahamuja lost to Busakwe in the 2018 final and will be hoping to get one over the Vanderbijlpark native.

Goal will be publishing the winner on Saturday 22 August with all details and selected videos in their different platforms.