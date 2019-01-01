Injured Brian Mandela to join Harambee Stars in Afcon

Mandela was injured in training in France and it was previously confirmed that he was not in a position to take part in the 32nd Afcon edition

Football Federation has stated Brian Mandela will join the Harambee Stars (Afcon) travelling squad.

The defender is expected to undergo surgery in on Tuesday. The FKF is also waiting to know the extent of Mandela's injury, even though he won't return to action in .

“Since he was injured on national duty, we have made the decision to pay for his surgery so that he can go continue with his career. He is being examined by several specialists and the decision has been made to have him operated on next week," FKF president Nick Mwendwa told The Standard.

“We cannot let him go back to his club in that condition and take responsibility to ensure he gets well. After the operation, he will join the team in and just encourage his team-mates as they take part in the tournament."

Mandela was almost a certain starter in Sebastien Migne's line up alongside Musa Mohamed in central defence but the injury has robbed him of this chance to represent Kenya at the Afcon.

“It is a big disappointment but I have accepted the situation and want to wish my fellow players all the best as they take part in the tournament from next week. It was my dream to represent my country this year but unfortunately, have to accept what has happened and wish them luck," Mandela said.

Joseph Okumu, David Owino, Joash Onyango, and Bernard Ochieng are the players Migne could field to replace the former Posta and centre-back.