The Influencer Cup is an exciting football tournament that is being played at Stadium 974, a 2022 World Cup venue, in Qatar.

It features four teams from America, Europe, Asia and MENA (Middle East and Africa). It is a tournament for content creators from different parts of the world and is organized by the Qatar Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy

When is it taking place?

The tournament will be played on March 28 and 29. The matches will start at 4 pm IST.

How can you watch the Influencer Cup?

It can be followed on Roadto2022 YouTube channel and Goal.com social channels.

Who's playing in the Influencer Cup?

More than 25 influencers will be involved in the tournament. Content Creators will represent their continents (Europa, Americas, MENA and Asia) in a 5x5 competition spread into two phases: a Round Robin group stage on the first day and Final and Third Place on the second.

Article continues below

Team MENA Team Europe Team Americas Team Asia Basher Arabi (C) Billy Wingrove (C) Fred (C) Mo Ali Heydarpour (C) Khalid Al Olayan Sean Garnier Werevertumorro Wonhee Cho Mohammad Al Noufail Spencer Owen Morena Beltran Daniel Cappellaro Mo Jamal Lia Lewis Markito Navaja Shoot for Love Khalid Abbasi Sam FootX Ale Xavier Ryu Numata Sammara Taimish SV2 DJ Diveny Hadiya Hakeem Abdullah Al Ghafri Sergej Piccirillo Michael Bolvin Archis Patil Mabkhout Al Marri

The event will also feature Qatar Legacy Ambassadors and other legends of the game like Cafu, Samuel Eto'o, Tim Cahill, Javier Mascherano, Lothar Matthaus and Marcel Desailly. They will be involved in the activities across both days. Sponsored by Qatar Airways, the Influencer Cup is a rare opportunity to see football content creators from several places to engage with their counterparts using football to connect.