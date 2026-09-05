Gianni Infantino has kept everyone guessing about his future at the top of world football, refusing to give any straight answers about what comes next for the FIFA president.

In the Polish city of Katowice for the opening of the Under-20 Women's World Cup, Infantino dodged questions on whether he is weighing up a resignation or planning to run for another term.

He talked at length about the tournament and FIFA's mission, then pulled the spotlight away from his own position. "As for the rest of the matters, there will be a lot to say, but there will be the right time and place to talk about them. Not today, and not here," he told the media, as reported by Foot Mercato. No further hints followed.

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Instead, the FIFA president steered the conversation towards developing the game across the globe. "It is about giving opportunities to communities, players and talents from all over the world," he said, pointing to the growing number of teams at international tournaments.

"Here and now, we value football. And we continue to work within FIFA, of course, to give every corner of the world the opportunity and dignity, and to find the ways and means that enable them to develop, participate and celebrate football," Infantino added. He laid out FIFA's ambitions in detail. On his own career, though, he gave the journalists nothing.