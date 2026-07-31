FIFA are pressing ahead. World football's governing body has tasked an independent consultancy with preparing a comprehensive study on the project to expand the World Cup to 64 national teams from the 2030 edition, according to an official document issued by the federation.

That document reveals a federation, under Gianni Infantino, chasing a swift and decisive verdict on the new format, after the 2026 edition welcomes 48 national teams for the first time.

The timing is loaded. Tensions between the continental confederations are already running high over a string of strategic issues, chief among them the heated row that has raged since the start of the week over the proposal to "sell the World Cup".

What will the agency study?

FIFA have set out the brief precisely. The chosen agency must assess whether lifting the number of national teams from 48 to 64 will hit the market value of the tournament and the entire football system, and how that impact will play out. The analysis starts with one thing: the expected revenues from an expanded edition.

Next comes a comprehensive breakdown of the fallout for brands, broadcasters, fans, media companies, national and continental federations, leagues, clubs and every other actor in the sports industry.

According to the document, the study must "assess market interest, commercial opportunities, and the risks of market saturation". Consumer or fan data is permitted if it offers useful insights, but it "must not form the core of the study", which has to keep a "B2B approach, business to business, first and foremost".

A pressing timeline before September

The schedule is brutal. FIFA will appoint the agency winning the consultancy contract on 14 August.

From there, it gets just four weeks to present its findings, meaning 10 or 11 September, before the final deadline of 19 September within the process of selling the World Cup hosting rights.

Football may therefore learn before the summer is out whether its most prestigious tournament will swell again to 64 countries.

A continental division that threatens to explode

The atmosphere around the decision is charged. FIFA keep pushing hard for expansion. The major continental confederations sit at the opposite end.

UEFA lead the opposition to the plan, backed in their reservations by CONCACAF, the Asian, African and Oceania confederations, all at odds with the broad direction FIFA are pushing right now.

Running alongside the study of 64 national teams is the storm kicked up by the proposal to set up the "FIFA Forward Foundation" and throw open the door to private investment in the World Cup. It deepens the divisions and points to an open confrontation between Zurich and the rest of the football capitals.