Infantino's opponents threaten to hold a World Cup outside FIFA's umbrella

UEFA has united with other continental confederations and threatened to organise its own version of the World Cup if Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, refuses to resign.

Infantino, aged 56, has clung firmly to his position after sending a shockwave through football.

The 56-year-old unveiled a surprise plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private sector investors, only to backtrack in a humiliating climbdown.

Aleksander Ceferin, the president of UEFA, along with officials from CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation, are pushing for Infantino to go.

Britain's "The Times" reported that an alliance has formed with the aim of ousting Infantino and "paralysing FIFA".

Should Infantino insist on staying in power and seek re-election next March, the alliance is considering organising its own international competitions.

UEFA already has a blueprint for staging a global Nations League to rival the World Cup, having first been tasked with developing the idea in 2017.

Infantino's furious opponents have also drawn up plans to boycott meetings of the FIFA Council and its committees, and to refuse to ratify decisions.

Since his troubled project was revealed, Infantino has managed to secure only 15 declarations of support out of 211 member associations.

The English Football Association has joined its Welsh counterparts in withdrawing its support for Infantino, ahead of the FIFA presidential elections scheduled for next year.

England and every other member association would boycott the World Cup if Infantino's proposal is given the green light, UEFA announced.

Legal action against FIFA officials is also on the table as the fallout from this crisis deepens.