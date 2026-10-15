Gianni Infantino thought the word "sorry" would close the door, only to find it had opened the gates of hell. In a closed-door meeting in which he tried to contain the anger of the FIFA Council, the president of the world governing body offered his apology over the project to sell the World Cup, but the response came swiftly and shockingly from the heart of Europe: we are not convinced, and you are not fit to continue.

Infantino apologised formally to the FIFA Council on Thursday for the mistakes that marred the controversial "FIFA Forward Enterprise" (FFE) project, which FIFA subsequently abandoned.

"First of all, I apologise for the mistakes we made in the communication and consultation process relating to the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, which had serious consequences," Infantino said in a video clip.

He then moved to defend himself. "But it is important to remember that this was merely a proposal, and by no means a final agreement."

The FFE plan aimed to create a separate company to manage the commercial interests of FIFA's competitions, including the World Cup, and to sell a minority stake to private sector investors. Infantino justified it on the grounds that it was intended to provide additional funding for FIFA's 211 member associations.









African support is not enough, and Germany detonates it

African officials within the Council appeared to back Infantino strongly. The major European associations did not budge, with their opposition clear and decisive, according to "Reuters".

Bernd Neuendorf, president of the German Football Association, dropped a bombshell by calling for a "complete restart" at FIFA, insisting that reform is impossible as long as Infantino remains.

"First and foremost, we need reforms, that is true, and everybody knows it," Neuendorf said. "The old administration must be reformed, and the entire governance system must be reformed. But I am absolutely clear on this, that this is not possible with Gianni. So I believe we need a complete restart, a political restart."

"We found out from the media": the consultation scandal

Neuendorf also questioned how sincere the apology really was. "I did not feel that this apology was about the FIFA Forward project as a whole. My impression was that it came simply for not having put it to the Council and not having involved anyone in it."

Council members, he added, learned of the dangerous project through the media rather than from FIFA's leadership, and representatives of other confederations had complained about the lack of consultation too.

His closing words were blunt. "With regard to the FIFA Forward project specifically, I have the impression that this matter was not mentioned in his apology."

Germany's comments confirm that the crisis of confidence between Infantino and Europe's heavyweights has reached the point of no return. His apology was nothing more than a failed attempt to save his future at the head of the biggest football organisation in the world.



