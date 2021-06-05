Infantino: Fifa president's message to Mamelodi Sundowns after PSL title win

Masandawana became the first-ever team to win four successive league titles in the current era

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has encouraged Mamelodi Sundowns to continue working with team spirit, passion and determination after clinching the 2020/2021 PSL title.

The Brazilians became the first team ever to win the title on four consecutive occasions in the PSL era on May 26 after claiming a 3-1 win over SuperSport United. They were crowned as champions with three matches to spare.

In the 29 matches played, they have managed 18 wins, 10 draws, and a loss, scoring 46 goals and conceding 14. As a result, they have managed 64 points ahead of their season-ender game at home against Cape Town City.

The Fifa head has now taken time to congratulate Masandawana through the South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan.

"Please allow me to congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns FC for having been crowned 2020/21 champions of South Africa!" read the letter obtained by Goal.

"This title is, no doubt, the result of hard work, passion, and commitment, and everyone at the club can be proud of this important achievement. I would be grateful if you could please extend my congratulations to everybody involved, whom I encourage to continue working with team spirit, passion, and determination.

"On behalf of the international football community, I finally take this opportunity to thank you and your Association for your contribution to the development and the prosperity of football in South Africa, in your region, and around the world."

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes Peter Shalulile has done enough to win either the Footballer of the Season or Players' Player of the Season award.

The striker has been in good form this season, and has contributed to 19 goals in the PSL, having scored 13 and assisted six in the 24 matches played.

He has further scored four goals in as many matches in the Nedbank Cup.

He has been nominated for the awards alongside teammate Themba Zwane and Thabiso Kutumela of Maritzburg United.

The Namibia striker was named the player of the month the last two times after he scored four goals and contributed three assists.

"Congratulations to Peter for winning it again because he deserves it," Mngqithi stated.

"He is a true soldier, he has fought for us and he has made sure that he scores some critical goals for the team and we hope he can notch some bigger awards in the closing function of the PSL because I believe he has done exceptionally well for the team."