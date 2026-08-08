Gianni Infantino is facing fresh pressure that threatens to reignite the row over his future as FIFA president, after a journalistic investigation revealed that UEFA paid a six-figure sum to a woman said to have been in a relationship with the Swiss official during his time as the continental body's secretary general.

The British newspaper the Daily Telegraph revealed that UEFA paid the sum to the woman when her professional relationship with the organisation ended. The incident dates back to Infantino's spell as UEFA secretary general between 2009 and 2016.

A spokesman for Infantino, now the FIFA president, told the paper the Swiss official "strongly denies these allegations, which are entirely without foundation".

A FIFA spokesman added, in remarks quoted by the Daily Telegraph: "FIFA president Gianni Infantino strongly denies these allegations, as they are completely untrue. Any suggestion of improper conduct or a breach of rules or regulations is defamatory".

He continued: "No employee at UEFA or FIFA has ever filed a complaint relating to Mr Infantino's conduct, because there was never any incident in which he was involved".

UEFA confirms payment of a financial sum

UEFA issued a statement confirming that "a financial sum was paid to the person concerned upon the termination of the professional relationship".

The governing body explained that the money covered the costs of the woman completing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at a local business school.

All payments were made in line with the regulations in force at the time, the organisation confirmed, noting that those rules have since been tightened to become "similar to those applied at modern, high-level institutions".

According to the Daily Telegraph, the sum UEFA paid the woman ran to a six-figure amount, at a time when Infantino was working for European football's governing body.

New pressure on the FIFA president

The timing could hardly be worse for Infantino. He is already fighting to hold on to his job amid mounting pressure over his controversial plans to sell stakes in the World Cup to private-sector investors.

The 56-year-old had apologised for "mistakes" made in the proposals over the private investment plan linked to the World Cup, but he refused to step down after securing the backing of senior executives during a meeting in Morocco on Wednesday.

BBC Sport contacted both FIFA and Infantino for comment on the allegations.

How did Infantino's story with UEFA begin?

Infantino joined UEFA in 2000 before taking up the role of secretary general in 2009. He held that post until 2016, when he was elected FIFA president.

This latest case adds another chapter to the run of pressures piling up on the Swiss official, especially with criticism of the World Cup private investment plan growing louder.

European national teams have threatened to boycott FIFA events despite the cancellation of the private investment plans, arguing that certain conditions had not been met.

CONMEBOL and CAF, by contrast, announced their support for Infantino, as did the football federations of Mexico, a co-host of the World Cup, and Argentina, the tournament runner-up.

Infantino now finds himself facing a fresh crisis to add to his controversial files. Questions are growing over his future at the head of the world governing body, even as he flatly denies the new allegations and dismisses them as completely untrue.