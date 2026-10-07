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FBL-CONCACAF-NATIONS-GUA-SURAFP
Bart DHanis
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Infantino delivers damning verdict on events that drove Vaessen completely over the edge

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has spoken out on social media about the racist abuse in the stands during the match between Guatemala and Suriname (1-0).

Guatemala and Suriname met in a decisive CONCACAF Nations League match on the night from Monday into Tuesday.

Suriname then missed out on the Nations League quarter-finals in stoppage time. Richonell Margaret had already been sent off during the game for reacting to racist abuse from the stands, and after the final whistle Etienne Vaessen completely lost control.

The FC Groningen goalkeeper clashed with Guatemala players and officials and, as he left the pitch, made an obscene gesture towards the crowd.

Later, the Surinamese football association released a statement saying Suriname's players had been victims of racism throughout the entire match in Guatemala.

Infantino has now responded to the events on Instagram. "There is no place for racism in football. What the Suriname players have had to endure in Guatemala is completely unacceptable."

He added: "As FIFA, we will fully support the Surinamese football association in their fight to ban racism from football." Earlier, FIFA issued a fine to El Salvador. That country, too, was guilty of chanting racist abuse towards Suriname players.

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