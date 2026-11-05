Infantino bids farewell to Cristiano with a touching message: you have inspired generations

Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement did not go unnoticed at the very summit of world football. Just hours after the Portuguese legend announced he was hanging up his national team shirt after 23 years of glory, FIFA president Gianni Infantino issued an exceptional farewell message placing Ronaldo in a standing reached only by a select few.

Writing on his official Instagram account, the Swiss delivered what read like a summary of an entire history: "Few players have managed to touch the hearts of football fans around the world like Cristiano Ronaldo. A career defined by exceptional talent, unwavering determination, and a constant desire to push the boundaries of what is possible."

Infantino did not stop at emotion. He turned to the numbers that make Ronaldo's career a one-off, perhaps never to be repeated, hailing him as the all-time leading scorer for national teams and the first player in the history of the game to score in six different editions of the World Cup, from 2006 until 2026. These were figures he described as "things that may never be repeated".

His message, shared far and wide, continued: "Cristiano has achieved feats that may never be repeated, but his greatest legacy goes far beyond records, titles and goals. He has inspired generations, united millions of fans, and carried the hopes and pride of Portugal to the greatest world stages."

Next matches POR UEFA Nations League A 14:45 DEN

The FIFA president signed off with a direct note of thanks: "Thank you, Cristiano, for your passion, the unforgettable moments, and the immense contribution you have made to our beautiful sport, wearing the Portuguese national team shirt with great pride. Your international career will remain part of football history forever."

Infantino was responding to the moving video the Al-Nassr captain posted on Thursday via his Instagram and X accounts. In it, he told the Portuguese people: "The day has come for me to return the number 7 shirt of our national team. I never felt it belonged to me alone, but over the course of 23 years I had the honour and responsibility of wearing it and defending it."

"Today the time has come to hand it over to the future," Ronaldo added. "It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not taken by the mind alone, but the heart also plays a part in making them." He thanked his teammates, his coaches and the fans of the "Brazil of Europe".

So closes a legendary international chapter. Ronaldo played 234 matches and scored 146 goals as a world record, led his country to its first continental title at Euro 2016, then to two UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025, as well as reaching the semi-final of the 2006 World Cup.