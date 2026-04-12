Infantino addresses the ‘match of shame’ from Algiers, stating, ‘Everyone knows what happened.’

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, has revealed a long-standing emotional connection to Algerian football, dating back to the 1982 World Cup finals, emphasising that the “Desert Warriors” succeeded at that time in winning the hearts of football fans around the world, including his own when he was twelve years old.

He paid tribute to the team’s “magic”.

Speaking during an official visit to Algeria to inaugurate new football infrastructure, Infantino revisited the iconic match where the Desert Foxes—led by Rabah Madjer—held their own against the formidable German machine.

According to local newspapers, he described Algeria’s showing in that tournament as “astonishing”, adding that the German side was unable to cope with the tactical nous and raw power projected by “Les Verts” in that landmark contest.

That remark was a clear reference to the controversial “Gijón” match.

Infantino also addressed Algeria’s controversial first-round exit, referring to the infamous “Match of Shame” between Germany and Austria that saw the Desert Foxes eliminated despite two wins.

Infantino commented: “Everyone knows what happened in the third match,” referring to the match-fixing that subsequently led to a change in FIFA’s rules, requiring all final-round matches to be played at the same time to ensure fairness.

Support for infrastructure

His comments came during a visit designed to bolster cooperation between FIFA and the Algerian Football Federation. The itinerary featured the launch of development projects under FIFA’s African strategy, inspections of training centres and an assessment of sports infrastructure, and identifying opportunities to invest in young talent across the continent.