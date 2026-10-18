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Gianni InfantinoGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
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Infantino 16 votes away from the presidency: can his rival turn the tables in the final moments?

World Cup
Morocco
Switzerland
Morocco
Switzerland

The current president continues his campaign to boost his popularity

A French report has laid out the likely shape of the race for the FIFA presidency, with the vote due next March in Morocco.

Gianni Infantino could soon have a rival. Nominations close on 18 November, one month from now.

Switzerland's Ramon Vega, the former Tottenham player, stands as the only man to have officially declared his intention to take on the incumbent.

 The ex-Switzerland international defender, who turned out for Tottenham and Creteil during his playing days, wants to end the reign of his compatriot, in the job since 2016.

 Several hurdles stand in his way before he can formally launch a campaign. First among them: he must win the backing of at least five of FIFA's 211 member associations. That step is essential to confirm his candidacy, and he hopes it leads to a head-to-head with Infantino in March 2027.

Infantino, meanwhile, keeps working the room to shore up his support, Asia in particular.

According to RMC Sport, the Swiss has roughly 90 associations behind him. He needs 106 votes for a majority.

 That gap leaves his potential rivals plenty of room to work, especially with the latest FIFA Council meeting having done nothing to cool the tensions around his leadership.

Victor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF and long viewed as a serious challenger, has definitively ruled himself out.

Vega, then, is the only declared candidate willing to take Infantino on.

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