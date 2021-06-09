Indian Football: Know the jersey numbers of your favourite Indian players

Glan Martins is the newest entrant in the Indian team who made his international debut against Qatar in the ongoing 2022 World Cup Qualifiers...

India registered their first win in the ongoing 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers as they got the better of Bangladesh thanks to a brace from Sunil Chhetri.

This was also the Blue Tigers' first win in World Cup qualifiers since November 12, 2015, when they defeated Guam 1-0 in Bengaluru, courtesy of a solitary strike by Robin Singh.

With the brace against the Bangla Tigers, Chhetri reclaimed the second position in the list of highest international goalscorers among active footballers with 74 goals overtaking UAE's Ali Mabkhout (73) and Lionel Messi (72). Only Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of the Indian skipper with 103 goals.

Under Igor Stimac, this was only India's second win in two years. The last time India won under the Croatian was almost two years ago when they had beaten Thailand 1-0 in a third-place play-off tie in the King's Cup in 2019.

As India registered their first win in 2021, let us take a look at the jersey numbers of your favourite Indian players.

Who wears jersey number 7, 9 and 10 for India?

Jersey numbers seven, nine and ten are widely considered as the iconic numbers in football. In the Indian national team, Kerala Blasters star Sahal Abdul Sahal, who had made his international debut back in 2019, currently wears the number seven shirt.

ATK Mohun Bagan forward Manvir Singh dons the number nine shirt and number 10 jersey is worn by Brandon Fernandes.

Indian skipper and star player Sunil Chhetri has been wearing number 11 shirt since his debut for the Blue Tigers.

Indian players and their jersey numbers

Jersey No. Player Position 1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu GK 2 Rahul Bheke DF 3 Subhasish Bose DF 4 Narender Gahlot DF 5 Sandesh Jhingan DF 6 Adil Khan DF 7 Sahal Abdul Samad MF 8 Glan Martins MF 9 Manvir Singh FW 10 Brandon Fernandes MF 11 Sunil Chhetri FW 12 Bipin Singh MF 13 Dheeraj Singh GK 14 Pronay Halder MF 15 Udanta Singh FW 16 Lalengmawia (Apuia) MF 17 Liston Colaco FW 18 Ishan Pandita FW 19 Akash Mishra DF 20 Pritam Kotal DF 21 Suresh Wangjam MF 22 Ashique Kuruniyan FW 23 Amrinder Singh GK

Current group standings

Team Matches W D L GD PTS Qatar 8 7 1 0 +17 22 Oman 6 4 0 2 +6 12 India 7 1 3 3 -1 6 Afghanistan 6 1 2 3 -9 5 Bangladesh 7 0 2 5 -13 2

How are India doing in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers?

India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.

They resumed their campaign losing 0-1 Qatar on June 3 and have now beaten Bangladesh 2-0 in their seventh match of the group stage. In their final match, the Blue Tigers take on Afghanistan on June 15. All the matches of India's group are hosted by Qatar.

