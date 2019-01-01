Indian Football: AIFF to sign MoU with Croatian Football Federation

The football associations of India and Croatia have held high-level talks regarding the development of Indian football...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Croatian Football Federation, Goal has learnt.

The President of the Croatian FA Davor Suker and CEO Marijan Kustic hosted a high-level delegation from on Sunday. The delegation consisted of AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, national team director Abhishek Yadav and India head coach Igor Stimac.

During the meeting, the primary topic of discussion was the possibility to offer technical support to India.

A Croatian delegation is set to visit India in the third week of November and several proposals for the development of Indian football will be made at the meeting which will be attended by AIFF president Praful Patel.

Proposals under consideration include four-nation tournaments involving Indian youth national teams, the possibility of Indian teams taking part in Croatian league, training and exposure for Indian coaches and goalkeepers, international youth tournaments for private clubs and AIFF-accredited academies at subsidised rates and more.

The project for goalkeepers involves hosting top goalkeepers from India and training them under a Croatian goalkeeping coach. Croatia may also help set up camps and provide infrastructure for the Indian national team at subsidised rates.

The Blue Tigers have improved leaps and bounds in recent years and the appointment of Croatian Stimac, who is a former coach of the Croatian national team, has strengthened the relationship between the two federations.