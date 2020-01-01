Indian Football: AIFF recommends Gabriel Joseph for Dronacharya Award

The experienced coach from Kerala would only be the second football coach to win the gong

The All Football Federation (AIFF) has recommended the name of former Director of Coaching Gabriel Joseph for the Dronacharya Award, Goal has learnt.

Gabriel Joseph, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, could become only the second football coach after Syed Nayeemuddin to receive the honour which is annually awarded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for outstanding and meritorious work in the field of coaching, should he win the award.

The veteran coach has worked with the AIFF as a consultant and advisor and also served as the Director of Coaching. He has also had worked with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as an instructor and as an assistant coach for the national team when Syed Nayeemuddin was the head coach.

Last year, the recipients of the award were Mohinder Singh Dhillon (Athletics), Rambir Singh Khokar (Kabaddi), U Vimal Kumar (Badminton), Sandip Gupta (Table Tennis), Sanjay Bhardwaj (Cricket) and Merzban Patel (Hockey). The only other football coach to have received the award, Nayeemuddin, won it in 1990.

Gabriel is a renowned figure in the coaching community, having played a part in the development of many Indian coaches who have earned AFC licenses under his tutelage. He has also worked with the likes of Western India Football Association (WIFA) to help with coaching education.

The Dronacharya award from the Government of India will be a well-deserved accolade for the maestro should he win it.