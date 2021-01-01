India Women's team suffer narrow defeat against Belarus

The India women's team have played their second friendly in the Central Asian nation this year...

India Women's team suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat in a friendly match against Belarus at the AGMK Stadium in Tashkent on Thursday.

Maymol Rocky's team had lost to Uzbekistan in their first friendly in the Central Asian nation as preparation for the upcoming Asian Cup.

After a tight and goalless first half, Belarus took the lead through a Shuppo Nastassia penalty and Pilipenka Hanna doubled their lead. Sangita Basfore pulled one back for India in added time but it was too little too late for India.

India quick start gave them an early chance to take the lead when Soumya Guguloth’s powerful shot from outside the box struck the crossbar. Striker Pyari Xaxa headed the rebound over the bar.

Belarus had their chance to score midway through the half when midfielder Pilipenka Hanna was played through on goal. She beat the goalkeeper with her striker but defender Ranjana Chanu denied the forward.

Belarus took the lead from a spot-kick that was awarded for a foul inside the box. Shuppo Nastassia slotted the ball home from 12 yards.

Belarus doubled their advantage 10 minutes later when Pilipenka Hanna was fed into the box and the forward found the net with aplomb.

India pulled one back in added time when Sangita Basfore found the net from 30 yards out but there was not enough time for a late comeback.

India XI: Aditi Chauhan (GK); Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Sweety Devi, Anju Tamang; Indumathi Kathiresan (C), Sangita Basfore, Dangmei Grace (Renu 88’); Manisha Kalyan, Soumya Guguloth (Ashalata Devi 34’, Sandhiya Ranganathan 58’), Pyari Xaxa.